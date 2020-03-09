Sippy & Zia Unleash Massive Collaboration “DEVIATE”

When Sippy and Zia kicked off the new year with their Deviate Tour, we knew it was only a matter of time before we’d get a burning collab from our favorite bass queens. Out today via Deadbeats, “DEVIATE” is the filthy explosion of bass that we were craving. A full-throttle experience from start to finish, Sippy and Zia do not disappoint. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Sippy X Zia – DEVIATE | Stream

