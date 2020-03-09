Abraxis, the newly formed alias by Seven Lions and psytrance duo Dimibo, is making waves with their second release. Out today on Seven Lions’ Ophelia imprint, “Night Rider” combines influences of psytrance, midtempo, and melodic dubstep into a powerhouse production with three distinctly different drops.

Hopefully, fans will get the chance to hear this at Seven Lions’ Chronicles III show at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington where fans can expect a festival-like adventure featuring two special Seven Lions sets, along with art installations, characters from the Seven Lions universe, and other surprises throughout the venue grounds. Snag your tickets for the Chronicles III show here and stream “Night Rider” below.

Abraxis – Night Rider | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Seven Lions Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Seven Lions & Dimibo Return As Abraxis For Second Single “Night Rider”