Pluko Lets Loose On Charming Single “The Lovely One”

Upcoming producer pluko has found himself in quite the hot streak. Aimlessly releasing a multitude of singles that have caught everyone’s attention, the artist is back at it once again with the release of “the lovely one.” Further expanding on his artistic style of dance music, the uplifting single will put you in the right mood for any occasion. Gifting fans a melodic trap number, the energy combined with the musical ability will leave you in awe as pluko looks to strike more than just a lasting impression.

I really wanted to step outside of my comfort zone for this one. I wanted to challenge myself to create a huge burst of emotion that still kind of felt like a ‘drop’ too. – pluko

pluko – the lovely one | Stream

pluko

