Illenium & Dabin Are Finally Collaborating Together

Illenium & Dabin Are Finally Collaborating Together

by

Illenium and Dabin have finally united in the studio to tease fans with news of their debut collaboration. After Illenium’s massive Ascend Tour, which featured Dabin as an opener and guitar player, the two have decided to join forces on a track, which has fans raving. These two producers created magic on tour together, so this collaboration has Illenials waiting on the edge of their seats. Check out Dabin’s tweet below that has fans in a frenzy of anticipation!

Categories

