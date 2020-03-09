Following her hellraising collab with Blanke, rising Aussie producer Godlands is back to shake up 2020 with her latest fire trap anthem “Smoke Em Up.” Out today via Dim Mak, “Smoke Em Up” featuring smooth verses from SAMPLEGOD, is a devilish banger that will get the crowds moving. Catch Godlands on Steve Aoki’s The Color Of Noise Tour and stream “Smoke Em Up” below.

Godlands – Smoke Em Up (feat. SAMPLEGOD)| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Godlands Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Godlands Lights It Up With New Single “Smoke Em Up”