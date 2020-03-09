Ekali Announces New Imprint Awakening Records

Over the weekend, Ekali took to Twitter to announce his latest venture that will benefit up and coming producers everywhere; the start of Awakening Records. Set to begin later this year, Awakening will be a record label focused on developing and mentoring new talent. Ekali has built up his“Awakening universe over the past few years and is ready to inspire the future of EDM. Check out his statement below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
