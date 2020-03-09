Ekali Announces New Imprint Awakening Records

Over the weekend, Ekali took to Twitter to announce his latest venture that will benefit up and coming producers everywhere; the start of Awakening Records. Set to begin later this year, Awakening will be a record label focused on developing and mentoring new talent. Ekali has built up his“Awakening universe over the past few years and is ready to inspire the future of EDM. Check out his statement below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

I think the awakening universe is one of the coolest things I’ve done creatively and it’s time to get other artists involved — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 7, 2020

I want to do really big things for really cool music with my label this year. So many artists are so much better than everyone making money out here but simply didn’t make it through the door before it closed — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 8, 2020

Submissions for my label will open soon. — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 8, 2020

