Duke & Jones Drop Mind-Blowing Single "Fall Right In"

After turning heads in what turned out to be a huge year for Duke & Jones in 2019, the duo is looking to keep their momentum going this year through the power of music. Locked and loaded with tunes, the two musicians recently surprised fans with the release of new single “Fall Right In.” Enlisting the vocal prowess of Sydnee Carter along the way, the artists link to create a melodic ball of fire. Transcending melodies and enchanting toplines, you’ll find plenty to love with this one. We have to warn you though, you just might be replaying this over and over again.

Duke & Jones – Fall Right In | Stream

Duke & Jones

