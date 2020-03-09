Coachella Likely Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to sources, Coachella is expected to be canceled or at the very least postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Speculation quickly rose after both Ultra Music Festival and SXSW canceled their events last week. Over the weekend, a petition calling for the event’s cancellation gathered more than 12,000 signatures by local residents. Sure, Twitter is full of jokes about Instagram influencers having a lack of content if Coachella is canceled, but it’s actually a very serious matter. If Coachella is in fact canceled, it could have a snowball effect on the entire festival season. Coachella has not yet confirmed plans to postpone the event. Stay tuned as this story develops.

Scoop: A source familiar with the arrangements tells me that the Coachella festival will be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns and moved to the weekends of October 9 and 16.



As of now, the same lineup is confirmed to perform. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 10, 2020

Just got some more info, sounds like all of our Coachella work is getting postponed until October. They should be announcing tomorrow, beyond cancellation prolly coming this week too. — Blake Anderson (@bigredanderson9) March 9, 2020

