Coachella Likely Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to sources, Coachella is expected to be canceled or at the very least postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Speculation quickly rose after both Ultra Music Festival and SXSW canceled their events last week. Over the weekend, a petition calling for the event’s cancellation gathered more than 12,000 signatures by local residents. Sure, Twitter is full of jokes about Instagram influencers having a lack of content if Coachella is canceled, but it’s actually a very serious matter. If Coachella is in fact canceled, it could have a snowball effect on the entire festival season. Coachella has not yet confirmed plans to postpone the event. Stay tuned as this story develops.

