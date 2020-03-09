This past weekend festival-goers gathered in Sunshine Grove, Florida for the annual four-day Okeechobee Music + Arts Festival. Unfortunately, Alison Wonderland was unable to make the 2020 edition of the festival due to a serious case of the shingles. She posted a note apologizing to her fans and announced her replacement, Subtronics. Check out her apology post below and we hope she gets better soon!

it is really hard posting this but if you are going to @okeechobeefest please read. I am so heartbroken and sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/nzxuIqeBQ7 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 8, 2020

Alison Wonderland Cancels Okeechobee Appearance Due To Shingles