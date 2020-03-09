Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Cancels Okeechobee Appearance Due To Shingles

This past weekend festival-goers gathered in Sunshine Grove, Florida for the annual four-day Okeechobee Music + Arts Festival. Unfortunately, Alison Wonderland was unable to make the 2020 edition of the festival due to a serious case of the shingles. She posted a note apologizing to her fans and announced her replacement, Subtronics. Check out her apology post below and we hope she gets better soon!

