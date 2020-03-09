Alison Wonderland Cancels Okeechobee Appearance Due To Shingles

This past weekend festival-goers gathered in Sunshine Grove, Florida for the annual four-day Okeechobee Music + Arts Festival. Unfortunately, Alison Wonderland was unable to make the 2020 edition of the festival due to a serious case of the shingles. She posted a note apologizing to her fans and announced her replacement, Subtronics. Check out her apology post below and we hope she gets better soon!
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Alison Wonderland Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.