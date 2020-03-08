[CONTEST] Win 2 Tickets to See Tchami and Dr. Fresch at Radius Chicago on Friday, March 13th

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Radius  Chicago is the newest addition to Chicago’s vibrant music scene – and it has come out absolutely swinging already. Their first two shows featured Dillon Francis and Carl Cox, respectively. With two shows under their belt already Radius is already proving to be an extremely needed venue. The capacity rivals Aragon Ballroom, and even with the massive size feels like a hometown venue.

Their next show features Tchami and Dr. Fresch on Friday, March 13th. It’s a night that is sure to be packed with Bass-house, G-house, Tech-house and, everything in between. We are so excited for this one that we are giving away a pair of tickets. All you have to do is enter using the widget below. Winner will be contacted via email on Wednesday, March 11th. Good luck!

