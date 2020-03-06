Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SXSW 2020 Cancelled Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns

After forcing Ultra Miami and Tomorrowland Winter to cancel, coronavirus has claimed another unfortunate victim: Austin’s annual SXSW conference. The event was set to take place from March 13th to the 22nd, and amidst growing public health concerns alongside multiple company withdrawals, Austin mayor Steve Adler made the decision today to cancel the event. You can read more about the decision below with SXSW’s official statement.

