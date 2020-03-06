Lil Uzi Vert Releases Long-Awaited Eternal Atake Album

Lil Uzi Vert‘s anticipated Eternal Atake album has finally arrived. It’s the first official project the Philadelphia rapper has dropped since Luv is Rage 2 back in 2017. After multiple delays and disputes with his label, Uzi can finally feed the streets with an album that has almost become a hip-hop meme at this point. Stream the 18-track LP via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake | Stream

