The wait for Medasin‘s anticipated sophomore album RIPPLS is finally over. Arriving today, the followup to his 2018 debut IRENE is a drop-dead gorgeous sonic evolution over the course of fourteen stunning tracks. Eclectic and expertly producer, RIPPLS is an exploration into the future of electronic music. Pushing the boundaries with the help of an all-star vocal cast that includes Naomi Wild, Cautious Clay, Duckwrth, Jean Carter, and Khai, RIPPLS flows with warm textures, soulful melodies, and effervescent vibes. Stream Medasin’s imaginative new album below.

To me, this album is an amalgamation of everything I’ve felt and been inspired by in the past couple years. Not only musically, but also through conversation, reflection, and several existential crises. Learning how to extract pure unfiltered energy from myself and encapsulate it into a song and project is a grueling yet beautiful process. Now to open up my heart and share my creation with the world, it’s truly one of the most gratifying processes I’ve felt so far. Simply put, it’s just a blessing to be here and to be able to express via music, be heard, and understood. – Medasin

Medasin – RIPPLS | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Medasin Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Medasin Unveils Stunning Sophomore Album RIPPLS