Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Medasin Unveils Stunning Sophomore Album RIPPLS

Medasin Unveils Stunning Sophomore Album RIPPLS

by Leave a Comment

The wait for Medasin‘s anticipated sophomore album RIPPLS is finally over. Arriving today, the followup to his 2018 debut IRENE is a drop-dead gorgeous sonic evolution over the course of fourteen stunning tracks. Eclectic and expertly producer, RIPPLS is an exploration into the future of electronic music. Pushing the boundaries with the help of an all-star vocal cast that includes Naomi Wild, Cautious Clay, Duckwrth, Jean Carter, and Khai, RIPPLS flows with warm textures, soulful melodies, and effervescent vibes. Stream Medasin’s imaginative new album below.

To me, this album is an amalgamation of everything I’ve felt and been inspired by in the past couple years. Not only musically, but also through conversation, reflection, and several existential crises. Learning how to extract pure unfiltered energy from myself and encapsulate it into a song and project is a grueling yet beautiful process. Now to open up my heart and share my creation with the world, it’s truly one of the most gratifying processes I’ve felt so far. Simply put, it’s just a blessing to be here and to be able to express via music, be heard, and understood. – Medasin

Medasin – RIPPLS | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Medasin Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Medasin Unveils Stunning Sophomore Album RIPPLS

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend