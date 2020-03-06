Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

1788-L Drops Long-Awaited Remix Of Madeon’s “All My Friends”

1788-L has been teasing his remix of Madeon‘s “All My Friends” for weeks and it has finally arrived. Dark and mystifying, 1788-L has drenched the Madeon original in a thick layer of foggy distortion. Expertly transitioning from whimsically melodic verses to grungy, bass-heavy drops, 1788-L has crafted a truly remarkable remix. Stream and download 1788-L’s enigmatic “All My Friends” remix below.

Madeon – All My Friends (1788-L Remix) | Free Download

