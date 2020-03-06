LISTEN: Montell2099 Shares Impressive FORCES EP via Sable Valley

Montell2099 has been a RTT favorite for years now – his creative and unique approach to production always leaves us excited for his next release, especially when it’s a new EP on RL Grime‘s Sable Valley label. As you’ll hear below, FORCES boasts some of the best forward-thinking bass music out there. It also features a stunning melodic collaboration with the label head RL Grime himself. Stream it below and hear what Montell has to say about the project as well.

It feels like the start of a new chapter for me. This EP is definitely a time stamp in my discography, I can look back on it and get a feel for where I was at musically. I’m excited to keep progressing and evolving from here. – Montell2099

Montell2099 – FORCES EP | Stream

