Whethan Enlists Grouplove For Indie-Electronic Bop “Upside Down”

Ahead of his upcoming debut album Fantasy, Whethan has been dropping gooey singles featuring the likes of STRFKR and Grandson. Continuing to push himself to explore new sonic landscapes, Whethan’s latest single “Upside Down” features indie-rock powerhouse Grouplove. The track perfectly blends Grouplove’s slick, iconic style with Whethan’s masterful sound design choices. Listen to “Upside Down” below.

