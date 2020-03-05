The wait for The Weeknd upcoming fourth studio album After Hours is almost unbearable. The mysterious R&B star has been leaving a trail of his story that clouds with singles like “Blinding Light” and “After Hours.” Continuing to hype his new album, The Weeknd has dropped his After Hours short film. This intriguing narrative depicts the singers’ disorienting and murderous journey in LA. This five-minute picture leaves fans anticipating for the continuum of this tale. Be on the lookout for The Weeknd’s upcoming album dropping March 20th.

The Weeknd Hypes Upcoming Album With After Hours Short Film