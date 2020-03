Mr. Carmack and Promnite are back with two more genre-defying Project Paradis records. The tracks come ahead of the duo’s anticipated new EP, Paradis 2, slated for release on March 27th via Mad Decent. As you’ll hear below, ‘Cut 22’ boasts an experimental house sound while the second track is more laidback and lo-fi. Check them out and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: Project Paradis Unleash Two New Singles Ahead of Upcoming EP