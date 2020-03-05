Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Chet Porter & Alison Wonderland Team Up For Intimate Collaboration “Bummed”

Chet Porter has been on a fiery resurgence after his three-year hiatus. Delivering his third new track as part of his comeback, “Bummed” enlists the assistance of Alison Wonderland. This intimate tale of depression is a hazy, bittersweet venture in psychedelic indie-pop. As their shadowy vocals trade off, lightly grungy melodies float beneath to craft a playfully intricate soundscape. Stream Chet Porter and Alison Wonderland’s chill collaboration “Bummed” below.

I recorded my vocals after Alison messaged me about these dolphins that were at her hotel. They looked so sad to be in this little pool, they weren’t even moving and just looked depressed and like they’d given up. I’ve read somewhere that dolphins can commit suicide by holding their breath until they die. Anyways, the song’s basically about dealing with depression. I wanted to mention different things like how a person can look happy, but it doesn’t mean they are. – Chet Porter

Chet Porter – Bummed (feat. Alison Wonderland) | Stream

