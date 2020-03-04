Ultra has announced that Ultra Abu Dhabi has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. The event was supposed to take place this week on March 5th-6th, but festival organizers have come to the decision to cancel the fest and refund all ticket sales.

DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and Zedd were among the many DJs set to take the stage at the very first Ultra festival in the Middle East, but due to the rapid spread of the virus, it is in everyone’s best interest to put safety above all else. Check out the official statement from Ultra Abu Dhabi below.

Ultra Cancels First Festival Due To Coronavirus Outbreak