Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Ultra Cancels First Festival Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Ultra Cancels First Festival Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

by Leave a Comment

Ultra has announced that Ultra Abu Dhabi has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. The event was supposed to take place this week on March 5th-6th, but festival organizers have come to the decision to cancel the fest and refund all ticket sales.

DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and Zedd were among the many DJs set to take the stage at the very first Ultra festival in the Middle East, but due to the rapid spread of the virus, it is in everyone’s best interest to put safety above all else. Check out the official statement from Ultra Abu Dhabi below.

View this post on Instagram

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

A post shared by Ultra Abu Dhabi (@ultraabudhabi) on

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ultra Music Festival Here ▲ ▲ 

Ultra Cancels First Festival Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend