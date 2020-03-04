RL Grime Is Releasing A New Track This Week

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

It’s been a minute since we’ve received a new track from RL Grime. Last November, the trap legend teamed up with rising sensation Juelz for their hard-hitting anthem “Formula.” Since then, it seems that RL Grime’s focus has been on his burgeoning Sable Valley imprint. Already this year, the label has dropped new tracks by Montell2099, Eliminate, and 1991.

With Montell2099‘s debut Forces EP dropping this Friday, the New Zealand artist has given us a sneak peek of the project’s tracklist and it includes a massive feature. The label head himself will make an appearance on the EP’s second track “Rusynth.” Get your body ready for RL Grime’s first new track of the year and check out the full EP tracklist below.

