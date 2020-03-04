Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Major Lazer Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary Of “Lean On”

Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and ‘s “Lean On” is the track heard around the world and on March 2nd, we celebrated its 5 year anniversary. Throughout the past 5 years, this Mad Decent release has garnered over 1 BILLION streams on Spotify and is the 16th most watched YouTube Video of all time with a whopping 2.7 BILLION views. To this day, this track has not gone out of style making it the ultimate festival anthem. Check out the music video below and let us know your thoughts on this massive track in the comments!

