Louis The Child have been on the road seemingly non stop on brand new Here For Now Tour. With their debut album on the way, you know we can continue to expect more juice straight from the LTC blender. Their newest tune is a surprise collaboration with Mark Foster, frontman of Foster The People. The track is playful and uplifting giving both parties a chance to shine. Mark Foster’s unforgettable voice is the perfect partner for Louis The Child’s bright production style.

FTP is one of our favorite artists and it’s amazing to get to work with an artist you admire and learn from them in the process. We really hope you enjoy this song as much as we do. – Louis The Child

Louis The Child – Every Color (With Foster The People) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Louis The Child Here ▲ ▲

Photo Credit: Colin Miller

Louis The Child Joins Forces With Foster The People For Dreamy Single “Every Color”