Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Ekali Previews Unreleased Nitti Gritti Remix Of “Hard To Say Goodbye”

Ekali Previews Unreleased Nitti Gritti Remix Of “Hard To Say Goodbye”

by Leave a Comment

Ekali dropped a special surprise for his fans at EDC Mexico this past weekend. Nitti Gritti‘s highly anticipated remix of Ekali and Illenium‘s “Hard To Say Goodbye” finally received a full preview. This stunning remix from Nitti Gritti clearly displays a romantically exhilarating ambiance while maintaining the track’s sentimental message. Watch Ekali drop Nitti Gritti’s upcoming remix in the video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

Hard To Say Goodbye (Nitti Gritti Remix) 😮

A post shared by Ekali 🥀 (@ekalimusic) on

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ekali Here ▲ ▲ 

Ekali Previews Unreleased Nitti Gritti Remix Of “Hard To Say Goodbye”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend