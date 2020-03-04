Ekali dropped a special surprise for his fans at EDC Mexico this past weekend. Nitti Gritti‘s highly anticipated remix of Ekali and Illenium‘s “Hard To Say Goodbye” finally received a full preview. This stunning remix from Nitti Gritti clearly displays a romantically exhilarating ambiance while maintaining the track’s sentimental message. Watch Ekali drop Nitti Gritti’s upcoming remix in the video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ekali Here ▲ ▲

Ekali Previews Unreleased Nitti Gritti Remix Of “Hard To Say Goodbye”