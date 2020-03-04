DJs React To Ultra’s Unprecedented Cancellation

News just broke of Ultra Miami’s 2020 cancellation and DJs are already weeping. The inaugural EDM festival was set to host performances by DJ Snake, Zedd, Major Lazer, Flume, NGHTMRE, Baauer, and more, but was suddenly canceled today due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The EDM community has quickly taken to Twitter to share their disappointment and some hilarious jokes. Check out some of the best DJ reactions below.
