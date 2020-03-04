DJs React To Ultra’s Unprecedented Cancellation

News just broke of Ultra Miami’s 2020 cancellation and DJs are already weeping. The inaugural EDM festival was set to host performances by DJ Snake, Zedd, Major Lazer, Flume, NGHTMRE, Baauer, and more, but was suddenly canceled today due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The EDM community has quickly taken to Twitter to share their disappointment and some hilarious jokes. Check out some of the best DJ reactions below.

Ultra Miami … 😪 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 4, 2020

NOOOOOOOO 😩………… — Zedd (@Zedd) March 4, 2020

y’all scared of corona but still sharing juul’s?? — CARNAGE (@djcarnage) March 5, 2020

bedroom djs be like: yea it’s still a prerecorded set. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) March 4, 2020

some of y'all out here eatin ass in porta potties & still wonder why Ultra is cancelled over CoronaVirus — ʟᴜᴄᴀ ʟᴜsʜ (@LUCALUSH) March 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/SullivanKing/status/1235353206449897473?s=20

People are scared of the Coronavirus but will sit in rotation on a blunt with 12 people they don’t know just to try and suck on the roach — HOT BOX TOUR (@_bluntsnblondes) March 4, 2020

Alright that’s it, me and the corona virus got beef 😤 — EPTIC (@Eptic) March 4, 2020

Corona all of a sudden got real cuz they cancelling y’all festivities — ETC!ETC! (@IAMETC) March 4, 2020

please don’t start cancelling festivals over corona — Lost Kings (@wearelostkings) March 4, 2020

the internet today b like OH YOU MEAN MUSIC FESTIVALS? — CYCLOPS INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) March 4, 2020

U L T R A

😫😫😫



🤖 — 1788-L (@l_1788) March 4, 2020

Was super exited to bring back the show for Ultra 🙁



Safety is more important nonetheless. — ookay (@Ookay) March 4, 2020

yes this is in regards to ultra



holy shit — CRANK ON PORTAL TOUR (@crankdat) March 4, 2020

just heard Ultra Music Festival is postponed due to corona virus :(. Hope to see you soon Florida. — Whethan (@whethanmusic) March 4, 2020

Ultra Miami just got canceled over coronavirus concerns. that's fucking insane — CRWNS (@CRWNSmusic) March 4, 2020

Praying for festival season 😞😢 — BONNIE X CLYDE (@BONNIEXCLYDE) March 5, 2020

Wow @ultra cancelled 🙁



Fuck you Corona Virus — TELYKast (@TELYKast) March 4, 2020

DJs React To Ultra’s Unprecedented Cancellation