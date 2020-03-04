Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » BREAKING: Ultra Miami Is Officially Canceled

BREAKING: Ultra Miami Is Officially Canceled

by Leave a Comment

It’s a sad day for Ultranauts. In an unprecedented move, Ultra has officially canceled its Miami festival due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The news comes despite the fact that the Miami-Dade Mayor tweeted just yesterday that the city would not be canceling any major events, like Ultra. This marks the second Ultra event to cancel this week following Ultra Abu Dhabi. According to an exclusive with the Miami Herald, Ultra will be postponed, possibly for a full year, which would essentially cancel the 2020 edition. While Ultra has not yet put out a full statement announcing the cancelation, this news has been confirmed by multiple sources. An official announcement will be made on Friday, March 6th. Stay tuned as this story develops.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ultra Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

BREAKING: Ultra Miami Is Officially Canceled

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend