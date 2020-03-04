BREAKING: Ultra Miami Is Officially Canceled

It’s a sad day for Ultranauts. In an unprecedented move, Ultra has officially canceled its Miami festival due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The news comes despite the fact that the Miami-Dade Mayor tweeted just yesterday that the city would not be canceling any major events, like Ultra. This marks the second Ultra event to cancel this week following Ultra Abu Dhabi. According to an exclusive with the Miami Herald, Ultra will be postponed, possibly for a full year, which would essentially cancel the 2020 edition. While Ultra has not yet put out a full statement announcing the cancelation, this news has been confirmed by multiple sources. An official announcement will be made on Friday, March 6th. Stay tuned as this story develops.

We’re not canceling any major events in Miami-Dade County, such as Ultra, following the guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General on #Coronavirus. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 3, 2020

