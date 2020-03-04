Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

BKAYE Shares Infectious Debut Original “Glue”

Rising future bass producer BKAYE has garnered thousands of streams across his remixes of Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, SHAED, and more. After four years of shiny remixes and collaborations alongside Sweater Beats, TELYKast, and Ben Maxwell, BKAYE has finally unveiled his debut original. Out now via Lowly, “Glue” is everything we could’ve hoped for with its grungy guitar lines, infectious pop vocals, and fun-loving vibe. “Glue” is an exceptional debut that leaves its listeners wanting more. Stream “Glue” below.

Glue is a really special track to me, not only because it is my debut single, but because I believe when making this record I found a more mature sound for myself as an artist that blends a multitude of genres together beyond just dance music. Adding indie/alternative sounding elements really makes it feel fresh and exciting to me and I couldn’t be more proud of the end result! – BKAYE

BKAYE – Glue | Stream

