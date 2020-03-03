Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » NGHTMRE Tour Bus Involved In Serious Accident Amid Portal Tour

NGHTMRE Tour Bus Involved In Serious Accident Amid Portal Tour

by Leave a Comment

NGHTMRE’s tour bus that was headed to Houston was involved in a serious crash leaving a number of crew members with minor injuries and a few that were in need of medical attention. A statement was made by NGHTMRE on social media regarding the accident and his concern for the crew’s safety and health. Because of this, NGHTMRE’s show did not build the Portal stage but the show did go on. Now we wait for a speedy recovery for the rest of the team. Check out NGHTMRE’s full statement below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About NGHTMRE Here ▲ ▲ 

NGHTMRE Tour Bus Involved In Serious Accident Amid Portal Tour

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend