NGHTMRE’s tour bus that was headed to Houston was involved in a serious crash leaving a number of crew members with minor injuries and a few that were in need of medical attention. A statement was made by NGHTMRE on social media regarding the accident and his concern for the crew’s safety and health. Because of this, NGHTMRE’s show did not build the Portal stage but the show did go on. Now we wait for a speedy recovery for the rest of the team. Check out NGHTMRE’s full statement below.

NGHTMRE Tour Bus Involved In Serious Accident Amid Portal Tour