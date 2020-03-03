Marshmello has been up to something and we’ve finally got all the details. After wiping his Instagram, Marshmello teased fans with three mysterious posts. The intriguing animation has announced Marshmello’s upcoming Joytime: Into The Melloverse Tour with special supporting acts including Galantis, NGHTMRE, SVDDEN DEATH, and more to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 6th.

Marshmello Announces Next Phase With Joytime: Into The Melloverse Tour