KLOUD Creates An Irresistible Groove With “DANGER”

Returning to the forefront is anonymous producer KLOUD. Ready to take over 2020, the musician is poised with another lethal record “Danger.” The single possesses an addicting bassline that is hard to ignore. Couped up with a vintage acidic sound-set, you’ll find yourself in endless motion, giving yourself up to the groove. To that, we say job well done and we can’t wait to see what else KLOUD has in store for this year. Stream “Danger” below.
KLOUD – DANGER | Stream
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
KLOUD
Soundcloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
▲ ▲ Read More About KLOUD Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.