Returning to the forefront is anonymous producer KLOUD. Ready to take over 2020, the musician is poised with another lethal record “Danger.” The single possesses an addicting bassline that is hard to ignore. Couped up with a vintage acidic sound-set, you’ll find yourself in endless motion, giving yourself up to the groove. To that, we say job well done and we can’t wait to see what else KLOUD has in store for this year. Stream “Danger” below.

KLOUD – DANGER | Stream

KLOUD

KLOUD Creates An Irresistible Groove With “DANGER”