Kill Paris Enlists Penguin Prison For Shiny Single “Way Out”

Hot on the heels of his recent two-track release, Kill Paris is back and ready to make a statement with his latest original. Enlisting Penguin Prison, “Way Out” is an exciting blend of future funk and indie-pop. Gritty and innovative, “Way Out” is another effortless beauty in Kill Paris’ growing collection. Stream “Way Out” below.

Kill Paris – Way Out (feat. Penguin Prison) | Stream

