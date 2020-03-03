Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kayzo Clashes With Bad Omens For “Suffocate”

Replenishing his amazing adaptation of rock and dubstep, Kayzo is at his very best on “Suffocate.” Colliding with Bad Omens on the way, the two create a sinister atmosphere that is sure to turn a couple of heads around. Laying down an emphatic burst of energy in addition to the sadistic topline, this track’s aimed to wreak havoc amongst any dancefloor it’s presented in front of. Delivering another wicked collaboration, it seems like we won’t be getting the last of Kayzo just yet.

Kayzo & Bad Omens – Suffocate | Stream

