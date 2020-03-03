Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume Officially Announces New Drum & Bass Single with Toro y Moi

The other day we covered Flume’s cryptic tweet about potentially releasing a new drum & bass collaboration with Toro y Moi. Well, today the news finally becomes official – the track is called ‘The Difference” and will be officially released on March 11th. Check out the announcement via Instagram below and start getting excited for some new Flume music.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

‘The Difference’ with @toroymoi out March 11 // presave at flu.me/TheDifferencePresave

A post shared by Flume (@flume) on

