The other day we covered Flume’s cryptic tweet about potentially releasing a new drum & bass collaboration with Toro y Moi. Well, today the news finally becomes official – the track is called ‘The Difference” and will be officially released on March 11th. Check out the announcement via Instagram below and start getting excited for some new Flume music.

Flume Officially Announces New Drum & Bass Single with Toro y Moi