Chet Porter made his grand return last year with his first single in nearly three years. Since then, Chet Porter followed up with another track and announced a headlining tour. Shortly after tickets went on sale, fans noticed something a bit odd about the VIP ticket prices. It appears that Chet Porter is charging $10,000 for Meet & Greet tickets. Upon investigation, we’ve concluded that these prices are in fact real and not photoshopped. If you thought $10,000 was steep, don’t forget about the extra $200-300 in fees. The VIP tickets are described, “Not only do you get to meet Chet, you get to greet him.” So if you really want to meet AND greet Chet Porter this spring, get ready to dip into your life savings.

wdym? i love meeting people, that’s why the price is so reasonable https://t.co/yNKLErSuWk — chet porter (@chetporter) February 27, 2020

If all of my followers Venmo me 50 cents I can afford a @chetporter meet and greet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2aANHd6PXo — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 (@FMUOASL) February 29, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Chet Porter Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Chet Porter Trolls Fans With $10,000 VIP Meet & Greet Tickets