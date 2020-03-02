NGHTMRE has been on a roll with his recent releases alongside acts including Gunna, Tory Lanez, and SLANDER. This versatile artist continues to excite his fans by teasing his upcoming collaboration with best breakthrough artist of 2019, Subtronics. Previewed while on The Portal Tour, NGHTMRE’s next collaboration is seriously heavy. Take a peek of this raunchy bass tune and let us know what you think about the track in the comments!

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About NGHTMRE Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Subtronics Here ▲ ▲

NGHTMRE Teases Unreleased Collaboration With Subtronics