Rising Chicago producer Dee Mash is back with more new music, this time coming in the form of a catchy new future bass jam entitled, “Ghost.” On top of that, we’re also treated to a heavier, live-orientated VIP of the single as you’ll hear below. The release comes as Dee continues to leave his mark in the Chicago EDM scene, coming off a high-profile All-Star Weekend show supporting Shaquille O’Neal, as well as being featured on the “Sherm in the Booth” podcast. Check it all out for yourself and don’t sleep on more new music from Dee Mash coming soon.

LISTEN: Dee Mash Unleashes Euphoric New “Ghost” Single + VIP