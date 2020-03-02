Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Dee Mash Unleashes Euphoric New “Ghost” Single + VIP

LISTEN: Dee Mash Unleashes Euphoric New “Ghost” Single + VIP

by Leave a Comment

Rising Chicago producer Dee Mash is back with more new music, this time coming in the form of a catchy new future bass jam entitled, “Ghost.” On top of that, we’re also treated to a heavier, live-orientated VIP of the single as you’ll hear below. The release comes as Dee continues to leave his mark in the Chicago EDM scene, coming off a high-profile All-Star Weekend show supporting Shaquille O’Neal, as well as being featured on the “Sherm in the Booth” podcast. Check it all out for yourself and don’t sleep on more new music from Dee Mash coming soon.

LISTEN: Dee Mash Unleashes Euphoric New “Ghost” Single + VIP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend