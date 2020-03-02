Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Sued Over Black Panther Song

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd are being sued by American experimental rock band Yeasayer for “creating an unauthorized derivative work” of Yeasayer’s original 2007 release “Sunrise” with their hit track, “Pray For Me.” The claim arose when Yeasayer was informed that Kendrick and The Weeknd “modified the portion they copied…with the intent to conceal infringement and that ‘Pray For Me’ includes at lease eight discrete reproductions of the Plaintiffs’ ‘Sunrise’ material.”

The lawsuit states that Yeasayer believes, “Defendants knowingly induced, participated in, aided and abetted in and profited from the illegal reproduction, distribution, and publication of ‘Pray For Me'”. Yeasayer now seeks that damages be paid by the Defendants and they be “awarded all profits of Defendants”. There is a demand for a jury trial, but no information of a trial has been confirmed. Listen to both tracks below and let us know what you think in the comments:

