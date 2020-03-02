Excision & SLANDER Tease Upcoming Collaboration, “Your Fault”

SLANDER has been making huge noise this year and they are just getting started. During their back to back sold out shows at the Shrine in Los Angeles, the duo debuted their brand new collaboration with the bass don himself, Excision. The collaboration that superhumans and headbangers have all been waiting for may be right around the corner. Although there is no word on a release day yet, the clip below will have to hold us over until then. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

