Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE Are Going B2B In London

After four long years since their monster tune “Frontlines,” Zeds Dead and NGHTMRE are finally going B2B this summer at U.K.’s South West Four Festival. These producers have been making huge waves in the bass scene these past few years with sold-out headlining tours, massive collaborations, and impressive festival bookings. This B2B will be one of many great performances festival-goers will be able to witness including other premiere acts such as Alesso, Major Lazer, Carnage, Joyryde, and many more.

The duo who make up Zeds Dead have been using 2020 to pave a way for up and coming producers to showcase their talent, with their We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4) release and Deadbeats tour. NGHTMRE has also been busy this 2020; currently on tour debuting his newest stage production, The Portal, while also releasing new music via Gud Vibrations and Ultra Records. Zeds Dead B2B NGHTMRE is a set that you definitely won’t want to miss.

