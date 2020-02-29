Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Grandtheft Enlists Yung Tory For Swanky New Single “Dripoholic”

Grandtheft Enlists Yung Tory For Swanky New Single “Dripoholic”

by Leave a Comment

If there’s one thing Grandtheft excels in it’s having a finger on the pulse of Hip Hop. For years he’s led the lane in the EDM scene and now he’s back for more. Teaming with fellow Toronto native Yung Tory, Grandtheft has crafted another earworm titled “Dripoholic”. With a taste of future bass, pop plucks, and a solid bass of classic trap, this new tune is sure to be on every playlist by the end of the week. Stream Grandtheft’s new single with Yung Tory below.

Grandtheft – Dripoholic (feat. Yung Tory) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Grandtheft Here ▲ ▲ 

Grandtheft Enlists Yung Tory For Swanky New Single “Dripoholic”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend