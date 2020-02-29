If there’s one thing Grandtheft excels in it’s having a finger on the pulse of Hip Hop. For years he’s led the lane in the EDM scene and now he’s back for more. Teaming with fellow Toronto native Yung Tory, Grandtheft has crafted another earworm titled “Dripoholic”. With a taste of future bass, pop plucks, and a solid bass of classic trap, this new tune is sure to be on every playlist by the end of the week. Stream Grandtheft’s new single with Yung Tory below.

Grandtheft Enlists Yung Tory For Swanky New Single “Dripoholic”