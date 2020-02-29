Whenever Flume talks about new music he’s working on it’s hard not to get excited. In an old interview Flume just re-shared today, the Australian super-producer talks about his love for drum & bass, going as far as to say he had been working on a DnB collaboration with none other than Toro y Moi. While he adds that the track may never see the light of day, it’s still awesome to hear Flume is continuing to experiment with his sound. Watch the short clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Flume Teases New Drum & Bass Collaboration with Toro y Moi