ATLiens Explore The Dark Side Of Mind Control With “Brainwashed”

Back with “Brainwashed,” the latest single from their forthcoming Montauk Project EP, ATLiens are once again coming in hot with an eerie bass anthem to assault your senses. A visual and audio journey, “Brainwashed” layers a ghostly narration on mind control between devilishly heavy subs and extensive percussions. Expect for every song on their expected 4-track EP to be paired with a brainwashing and mind control aids as our favorite masked duo explore the conspiracy theory of The Montauk Project. Stream “Brainwashed” now and peep the visuals below. 

ATLiens – Brainwashed | Stream

