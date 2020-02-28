Young Franco has been making a name for himself with his recent placement in a Starbucks commercial and U.S. debut at HARD Summer. Back with another groovy original, the Australian producer has enlisted New Orleans bred rapper Pell for “Juice.” Embracing his sultry downtempo side, “Juice” is a whimsical addition to Young Franco’s growing collection. Smooth rhythms and groovy melodies instantly captivate any listener as Pell’s slick vocals lay the perfect topline for this imaginative track. Stream Young Franco’s latest offering below.

Young Franco Teams Up With Pell For Imaginative Single “Juice”