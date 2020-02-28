Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Young Franco Teams Up With Pell For Imaginative Single “Juice”

Young Franco Teams Up With Pell For Imaginative Single “Juice”

by Leave a Comment

Young Franco has been making a name for himself with his recent placement in a Starbucks commercial and U.S. debut at HARD Summer. Back with another groovy original, the Australian producer has enlisted New Orleans bred rapper Pell for “Juice.” Embracing his sultry downtempo side, “Juice” is a whimsical addition to Young Franco’s growing collection. Smooth rhythms and groovy melodies instantly captivate any listener as Pell’s slick vocals lay the perfect topline for this imaginative track. Stream Young Franco’s latest offering below.

Young Franco – Juice (feat. Pell) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Young Franco Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Young Franco Teams Up With Pell For Imaginative Single “Juice”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend