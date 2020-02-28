PREMIERE: CHEE Pushes The Boundaries With New Single “Vultures”

Over the past few years, South African producer CHEE has made a name for himself in the international bass scene. Known for pushing the boundaries of sound, today, CHEE makes his debut on Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint with the lead single “Vultures” from his upcoming QUARTER INCH EP due in April. A bass-heavy experience from start to finish that is perfect for fans of Eprom, G Jones, and Liquid Stranger, “Vultures” steadily heats up into a dark anthem that will satisfy any bass head. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

I’m pleased to announce the release of my most anticipated single “Vultures.” This song means the world to me, it’s a body of work I‘ve made that blends the world of dance music that people love and experimental energy that resonates with me emotionally. Two worlds that collide that that fits like a puzzle. I hope you guys enjoy it, a journey, a stomper & a mind-bender. – CHEE

CHEE – Vultures | Stream

