MYRNE & Manila Killa Link For Collaborative Fluorescene EP

Joining forces for the first time, MYRNE and Manila Killa have delivered a breathtaking new project today. Comprised of two intricately produced singles, their collaborative Fluorescence EP ebbs and flows with a breezy indie vibe that is immediately enticing. Relaxing and bittersweet, each track is a delicate and deeply intimate example of MYRNE and Manila Killa’s cohesiveness as a duo. Stream MYRNE and Manila Killa’s Fluorescence EP below.

MYRNE & Manila Killa – Fluorescence EP | Stream

