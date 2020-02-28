Medasin Hypes Upcoming Sophomore Album With “Get By” Featuring Cautious Clay

Gearing up to release his highly anticipated 12-track album RIPPLS on March 6th, Medasin is blessing fans today with the first single, “Get By” featuring Cautious Clay. A whole vibe to get lost in, “Get By” shows off Medasin’s smooth production skills and incredible synth work. Creating an undeniable groove with Cautious Clay’s vocals adding just the right amount of heat, “Get By” is the perfect introduction for what we can expect from Medasin’s forthcoming album. Grab tickets for his upcoming tour and pre-save the album here.

Medasin – Get By (feat. Cautious Clay) | Stream

Medasin

