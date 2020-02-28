Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Eternal Atake” Album Release Date

Lil Uzi Vert has finally announced the release date for his anticipated new album Eternal Atake. During a live stream on Instagram, the rapper can be heard saying the project is dropping in two weeks. This comes to much excitement as the project has seen multiple delays. Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LIL UZI VERT JUST ANNOUNCED ON LIVE “ETERNAL ATAKE” DROPPING IN TWO WEEKS pic.twitter.com/7LGlf3I2iC — memory lane (@bitchim999) February 28, 2020

