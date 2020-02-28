Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LICK Hits Us In Our Feels With Melodic Remix Of JVNA's "Catch Me"

Over the past few months, LICK has been killing it on the road with shows with Sullivan King and an extensive run with Zeds Dead on their Deadbeats tour. Earlier this week, LICK teased an upcoming collab with Ekali that we’re itching to get our hands on but in the meantime, he’s keeping fans happy with a new melodic remix for JVNA’s “Catch Me” that will instantly hit you right in the feels. Catch LICK at Buku, Bay Nites, and Bonnaroo this summer and stream his “Catch Me” remix below.

JVNA – Catch Me (LICK Remix) | Stream

