Disclosure Make Their Grand Return With 5-Track Ecstasy EP

Disclosure have been on a hot streak all week long with their daily releases. Topping off with their fifth track of the week, Disclosure have delivered their Ecstasy EP. Marking their first project since their 2015 sophomore album Caracal, Ecstasy explores the retro house and disco vibes that have become a signature for the U.K. duo. Filled with groovy rhythms and diverse landscapes, Disclosure’s Ecstasy EP is sure to hold fans over until their next album. Stream the full EP below.

Disclosure – Ecstasy EP | Stream

