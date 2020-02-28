Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Enlists Said The Sky For Upcoming Track

Alison Wonderland is hard at work crafting new music and she’s enlisted the help of one of our favorite artists. For her upcoming single, Said The Sky is recording a piano outro and Wonderland plans to play cello along to it. These two are known for their emotional, melodic future bass-meets-pop style and together they’re sure to make something incredible. Cross your fingers and hope we get to hear this one soon.

